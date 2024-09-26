Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arne Slot is looking to the long-term future of Liverpool - and to when the time comes to say farewell to two club legends.

The Reds have had a strong start to the Premier League season, currently sitting in second and making a big statement with a 5-1 win against West Ham in the Carabao Cup last night.

But manager Arne Slot is under no illusion that his biggest stars won’t be around forever, and is already lining up contingency plans for the Anfield side’s future. In fact, rumours suggest two club legends could be out the door this summer - namely Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mo Salah could leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season. | Getty Images

Now, Spanish publication Fichajes has reported that should Salah leave at the end of his contract, as expected, the Reds could make a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. The Brazilian has become a fan favourite over the past couple of seasons, forming a formidable attacking partnership alongside Vinicius Jr and Kilyan Mbappe.

The 23-year-old has scored 57 goals and bagged 43 assists in 225 games for the club, and although Real Madrid is one of the best sides in world football, Los Blancos have previously sold their biggest stars if the price is right.

Leverkusen star on Reds’ shopping list

According to some sources, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will only sign a new contract if the club has met his personal ambitions for success. Now 25, he’s been at the top of his game for years but could be entering his prime. Speaking to the press earlier this week, he said: “The most important thing is trophies - I want to win trophies, I am a player who is highly motivated by winning things and being elite.”

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso with Jeremie Frimpong. | INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

His contract, like Salah’s, expires at the end of this season. But while making preparations should he choose to leave for pastures new, Liverpool have put one of the world’s hottest prospects onto their shortlist.

23-year-old Jeremie Frimpong is rocking the Bundesliga for reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen. In a standout season last year, the Dutchman won a domestic treble with Xabi Alonso’s side and became one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Netherlands national team. However, Liverpool will likely face fierce competition from Premier League rivals for his signature.

Man United still hopeful for Everton signing

Over the summer transfer window, Manchester United failed to secure the services of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who has stuck with Sean Dyche’s side for this season after the club rejected Old Trafford’s advances. Last year, the Toffees were statistically the second best defence in the league, but have had a dismal start to the 2024/25 season.

Now, HITC has reported that the club is “fully focused” on pursuing the English defender again next year, and a January bid could be on the cards. It comes as two of Man United’s defensive players could be on their way out of the club.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been part of a woeful Everton defence this season - but is still wanted by Man United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Graeme Bailey said: “HITC has been told that United’s footballing supremo Dan Ashworth, who was in full agreement with their initial bid for Branthwaite as it came before he was actually in charge, is fully focused on pursuing him once again next year.

“United are due to move on from both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire next summer. The pair are out-of-contract and HITC is told there are no plans to offer them extensions at this point.”