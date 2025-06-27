Harvey Elliott could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer, with Chelsea among five clubs tracking the youngster.

Elliott has been one of the standout performers at the under-21 European Championship, scoring twice in England’s semi-final win over the Netherlands to set up a final clash with Germany.

Despite his clear talent, Elliott is reportedly open to leaving Anfield following Liverpool’s £116m signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, which has pushed him further down the pecking order.

According to reports, Chelsea are on alert for Elliott’s availability, with Liverpool willing to sell if they receive an offer in the region of £50m.

In addition to Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, and Brighton are all reportedly interested. Of those clubs, Brighton appear to be the frontrunner.

Sources told Football365 that the Seagulls are preparing a formal £40m bid and are “confident” they can land Elliott by offering guaranteed first-team football - something he’s struggled to secure at Liverpool.

The presence of veteran midfielder and former Liverpool teammate James Milner at Brighton is also seen as a potential factor in convincing Elliott to make the move south.

The 22-year-old made just 360 minutes of Premier League appearances during Liverpool’s title-winning campaign and has long stated a desire to fight for his place.