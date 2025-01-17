Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jake Fahri has been recalled to prison following reports that he published rap music about a murder that he was convicted of, the Probation Service has said.

The Sun newspaper claimed that Fahri, now 35, is masked drill artist Ten – who was showcased on BBC 1Xtra.

Jimmy Mizen, 16, left, and convicted murderer Jake Fahri | PA

Fahri, then 19, was given a life sentence in 2009 with a minimum term of 14 years for killing schoolboy Jimmy Mizen, 16, by throwing an oven dish at him. Recall was initiated for Fahri on Thursday after he was found to have breached his licence conditions, the Probation Service confirmed.

A Probation Service spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Jimmy Mizen’s family who deserve better than to see their son’s murderer shamelessly boasting about his violent crime. All offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions. As this case shows, we will recall them to prison if they break the rules.”

Marcus Rashford | Manchester United via Getty Images

Last night Manchester United player Marcus Rashford issued a statement in advance of an alleged “tabloid” story which was seemingly to feature a picture of him with Jake Fahri.

He posted on Instagram: “Been contacted today by a tabloid informing me that they plan to publish a photo of me with a rapper apparently taken over a year ago. I want to make it clear I have never seen this photo, I do not know this person, and I am not friends with him. Like most footballers if someone asks for a photo with me I will never refuse, but I am obviously not able to do a background check on every individual that asks me for a photo.

“Can I please ask the tabloids rather than focusing on me, to use their platforms to help raise positive awareness on the many charities and individuals that work daily throughout the UK to tackle knife crime to prevent more families suffering tragic loss. My deepest sympathy goes to the family of Jimmy Mizen.”

The BBC should reflect on the decision to showcase the rapper, Lisa Nandy has signalled. The Culture Secretary also said she would be having a discussion with the public service broadcaster after music by the masked drill artist Ten was showcased on BBC 1Xtra.