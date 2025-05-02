Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wales midfielder Joe Allen has announced his retirement from football after his instinct told him he was not going to reach next year’s World Cup.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old – who played a pivotal role as Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and was named in the official team of that tournament – has made over 580 appearances in an 18-year senior career. Allen started and ended his career at Swansea and also played for Wrexham, Liverpool and Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He reversed his February 2023 decision to retire from international football in October citing “unfinished business” with Wales, but said ahead of his final game against Oxford: “The timing’s right. A lot of factors go into the decision, but when you get to 35 you’re only getting worse. I still think I have some value and something to offer, but there’s probably a line I didn’t want to cross in terms of the level of performance I can give.

“I’m probably right up to that line at the moment. When you couple that with the injuries you accumulate over the years, I’m at that stage where I can’t push things any further.

“It (the 2026 World Cup) was a big part of the decision. My instinct told me I wasn’t going to get there. Or, if I did get there, it wasn’t going to be at the level I wanted to be representing my country at a World Cup.

“So, it certainly made thinking about retirement a lot harder, with that on the horizon next summer. But realistically, I didn’t quite feel I was going to get there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pembrokeshire-born Allen broke won promotion into the Premier League at Swansea in 2011 and helped establish them as a top-flight club, before Brendan Rodgers signed him for Liverpool in a £15million deal in 2012.

Allen made over 130 appearances for Liverpool and was a Premier League, League Cup and Europa League runner-up ahead of spending six years at Stoke and three more at Swansea.

“A few stand-outs would be the play-off final with Swansea, getting promoted to the Premier League, and the first season there,” said Allen. “Also joining a huge and historic club in Liverpool and competing at the top of the Premier League with some unbelievable players.

“The Euros in 2016 is the stand-out, an amazing summer, but there’s been many more.”