Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder

Editor

4 minutes ago
Steve Williams has resigned from his role as president of the Football Association of Wales.

Williams, who will also leave his other roles at the FAW, was suspended in July, pending an investigation.

Welsh football’s governing body did not disclose the reason for the 60-year-old’s suspension.

Williams was elected president in 2021 and had one year left to serve on his term.

He was involved in the process of sacking Rob Page as manager of the Wales men’s team in June.

In a statement, the FAW said: “After further discussion between the parties, Stephen Williams has decided to resign from all of his roles at the FAW.

“The FAW acknowledges the hard work and support provided by Williams as a football fan and president to Welsh football and its development, both domestically and on an international stage, over the last 37 years.”

