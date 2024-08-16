Steve Williams, the president of the Football Association of Wales. Steve Williams has resigned from his role as president of the Football Association of Wales. | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Steve Williams has resigned from his role as president of the Football Association of Wales.

Williams, who will also leave his other roles at the FAW, was suspended in July, pending an investigation.

Welsh football’s governing body did not disclose the reason for the 60-year-old’s suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams was elected president in 2021 and had one year left to serve on his term.

He was involved in the process of sacking Rob Page as manager of the Wales men’s team in June.

In a statement, the FAW said: “After further discussion between the parties, Stephen Williams has decided to resign from all of his roles at the FAW.

“The FAW acknowledges the hard work and support provided by Williams as a football fan and president to Welsh football and its development, both domestically and on an international stage, over the last 37 years.”