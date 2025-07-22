Joey Jones dead age 70: Fans and teammates pay tribute to ex-Liverpool and Wrexham "legend"

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

1 minute ago
Joey Jones, a no-nonsense defender who played for Liverpool, Wrexham and Chelsea, has died age 70.

The former Wales international was known for his fierce tackles, his iconic clenched-fist salute, and a cult status that transcended clubs.

Jones began his career at Wrexham, debuting at 17. He joined Liverpool in 1975 for £110,000, signed by Bob Paisley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 1977, he became the first Welsh player to win a European Cup medal, starting in the Reds’ 3–1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome.

That night, Liverpool fans unveiled one of the most iconic banners in club history, which read: “Joey Ate The Frogs Legs, Made The Swiss Roll, Now He's Munching Gladbach.”

He played 100 games for Liverpool, winning the First Division and UEFA Cup, and earning a permanent spot in Anfield folklore.

After returning to Wrexham in 1978 for a then-club-record £210,000, he continued to be a fierce competitor and a crowd favorite.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That record stood until 2022, when Wrexham’s new era under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney brought in striker Ollie Palmer.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge said: “What a lovely man and an inspirational full back who gave his heart and soul in a red shirt and for all the clubs he played for. Our thoughts are with Joey's family.

“I'm a lucky man to have met him many times.”

Wrexham fan podcast Fearless in Devotion added: Sleep well Joey Jones. A giant on the pitch, a gentleman off it. The defiant fist salute when we sang your name, the full-blooded challenges, the cheeky smile when you got away with one.

“The football world has lost a true legend. We will carry your name forevermore.”

Related topics:WrexhamLiverpoolRyan Reynolds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice