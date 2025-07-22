Joey Jones dead age 70: Fans and teammates pay tribute to ex-Liverpool and Wrexham "legend"
The former Wales international was known for his fierce tackles, his iconic clenched-fist salute, and a cult status that transcended clubs.
Jones began his career at Wrexham, debuting at 17. He joined Liverpool in 1975 for £110,000, signed by Bob Paisley.
In 1977, he became the first Welsh player to win a European Cup medal, starting in the Reds’ 3–1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome.
That night, Liverpool fans unveiled one of the most iconic banners in club history, which read: “Joey Ate The Frogs Legs, Made The Swiss Roll, Now He's Munching Gladbach.”
He played 100 games for Liverpool, winning the First Division and UEFA Cup, and earning a permanent spot in Anfield folklore.
After returning to Wrexham in 1978 for a then-club-record £210,000, he continued to be a fierce competitor and a crowd favorite.
That record stood until 2022, when Wrexham’s new era under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney brought in striker Ollie Palmer.
Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge said: “What a lovely man and an inspirational full back who gave his heart and soul in a red shirt and for all the clubs he played for. Our thoughts are with Joey's family.
“I'm a lucky man to have met him many times.”
Wrexham fan podcast Fearless in Devotion added: Sleep well Joey Jones. A giant on the pitch, a gentleman off it. The defiant fist salute when we sang your name, the full-blooded challenges, the cheeky smile when you got away with one.
“The football world has lost a true legend. We will carry your name forevermore.”
