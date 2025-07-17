Wayne Hennessey: 109-cap international Wales goalkeeper who played for Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace retires
Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has hung up his gloves after a long domestic career and 109 international caps – a figure only bettered for the men’s national team by Gareth Bale – having made his debut in 2007. He is joint second in Wales’ all-time list with 109 caps, two behind Bale. All three played together from 2007 to 2022.
He was part of the side who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and played for Wolves, Stockport, Yeovil, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Nottingham Forest in a professional career spanning 19 years.
“I have decided to bring my playing career to an end, I look back with gratitude and forward with optimism as I take the next steps on my footballing journey,” Hennessey said on social media ahead of a potential move into coaching.
“The summer of 2016 was the pinnacle of my career having made the FA Cup final with Palace and the semi-finals of the Euros with my beloved Wales.”
Hennessey set a Football League record of nine successive clean sheets and wins in 2007, while with Stockport, beating Swindon Town’s 119-year-old record. During the 2022 World Cup he was sent off against Iran with four minutes left - the third keeper in World Cup history to get a red at the finals. The game was 0-0 at the time - Wales would go on to lose 2-0.
