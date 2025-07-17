Getty Images

An international goalkeeper has retired at the age of 38.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has hung up his gloves after a long domestic career and 109 international caps – a figure only bettered for the men’s national team by Gareth Bale – having made his debut in 2007. He is joint second in Wales’ all-time list with 109 caps, two behind Bale. All three played together from 2007 to 2022.

He was part of the side who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and played for Wolves, Stockport, Yeovil, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Nottingham Forest in a professional career spanning 19 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have decided to bring my playing career to an end, I look back with gratitude and forward with optimism as I take the next steps on my footballing journey,” Hennessey said on social media ahead of a potential move into coaching.

“The summer of 2016 was the pinnacle of my career having made the FA Cup final with Palace and the semi-finals of the Euros with my beloved Wales.”

Hennessey set a Football League record of nine successive clean sheets and wins in 2007, while with Stockport, beating Swindon Town’s 119-year-old record. During the 2022 World Cup he was sent off against Iran with four minutes left - the third keeper in World Cup history to get a red at the finals. The game was 0-0 at the time - Wales would go on to lose 2-0.