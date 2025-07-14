Club World Cup trophy | Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers have bagged one of the breakout stars of the Club World Cup.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colombian striker Jhon Arias had a decent tournament with Brazilian club Fluminese, making it to the semi-finals when they lost to eventual winners Chelsea.

Wolves are said to have been watching him for a while, but his performances during the summer showcase tournament would have acted as even more of a spur to act - and now they have a £17.3m (€20m) deal over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move was confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and the Telegraph.

Arias, 27, was the highest-paid player in Fluminese’s squad, but wanted to play in Europe remains intact. Wolves were not the only side interested - he was also on the radar of other European clubs and some in Saudi Arabia.

Wolves have money in the bank after the transfer of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United for £62.5m and Rayan Aït-Nouri to Manchester City. So far they have bought striker Jørgen Strand Larsen and winger Fer López from Celta Vigo.

Arias broke down in tears after the Chelsea defeat and apologised for letting down fans - despite the fact Fluminese overachieved in reaching the semi-finals.

Last year, according to RTI Esporte, West Ham tabled an offer of €13m (£11m) for Arias and Fluminense accepted, with negotiations reaching “an advanced stage”. But, if true, nothing came of that.