Manchester United to be snubbed by £64m forward as he holds talks with another club

Manchester United’s hapless attempts to sign a striker this summer continue to prove fruitless.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a new centre-forward, with manager Ruben Amorim losing faith in current strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee - insisting last season that there were plenty of other players in the squad who could “score more” than them.

While the likes of Matheus Cunha have arrived from Wolves, and a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo seems to be nearing completion, Amorim still wants to add an outright number nine to his squad.

But each potential suitor has fallen by the wayside. Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres has turned his back on his former manager in favour of a move to Arsenal; a deal for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins seems unlikely; and while Moise Kean is open to a move from Fiorentina, he’s perhaps not of the calibre the Portuguese manager is looking for.

Now, another man on Amorim’s shopping list has reportedly abandoned plans for an Old Trafford switch.

Spanish outlet Fichajes had previously reported that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was interested in a move to Man United - despite the club not qualifying for European football next season.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says this move has been taken off the table, with Osimhen favouring a move back to the club he spent the past 12 months on loan with.

Posting on X, Romano said: “New direct talks underway today for Osimhen deal ahead of crucial week.

“Galatasaray bid on the table: €40m now plus €17.5m and €17.5m in installments [totalling £64m].

“Napoli are open to this solution but insist on different payment terms and bank guarantees.”