Manchester United are still on the hunt for a new striker this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The combination of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee upfront have flattered to deceive for the Red Devils, with manager Ruben Amorim suggesting there were other players in his squad who could “score more” than his strikers.

Hopes of reuniting with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres have gone up in flames, with the Sweden international on the verge of joining Arsenal instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several other strikers on the market this summer - Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and even Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez - but Man United aren’t in the race to sign any of them.

Europe’s top forwards understandably want European football, but after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur and finishing 15th in the Premier League, Man United simply cannot provide that for them.

Matheus Cunha has arrived for £62.5m from Wolves and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo looks set to follow suit - but both of these players are more comfortable on the wings.

So Amorim has adjusted his position and started looking elsewhere, with one name quickly rising to the top of his shopping list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Mirror, ex-Juventus striker Moise Kean is now his top target. The 25-year-old has come into his own over the past couple of years, and last season bagged 25 goals in 44 games for Fiorentina.

But Kean’s last Premier League stint was forgettable at best, as he struggled to adapt to life in England.

While at Everton, he scored four goals, with only two of those being in the Premier League.

With a £45m release clause, Kean won’t come cheap - but he’s come a long way since his time at Goodison Park, and could be exactly the sort of player Amorim needs upfront.