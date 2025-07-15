Manchester United offered £66m striker by Serie A giants amid centre-forward dilemma

Manchester United have been offered an answer to their problems at centre-forward.

Manager Ruben Amorim has gone on record disparaging his current strikeforce, claiming there are other players in his squad who can “score more” than Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Signing a new striker is top of the agenda for the Red Devils this summer, despite the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and the expected signing of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, with a deal thought to be on the horizon.

But the situation at centre-forward is a tricky one for Amorim. The Premier League’s elite are circling Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike; Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres has chosen Arsenal as his destination; and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen - long-touted for a move to Old Trafford - now favours a move to Galatasaray after an electric loan spell.

Now, one of Europe’s biggest clubs have offered Amorim one of their own number nines, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Dusan Vlahovic was picked for stardom when Juventus paid £66.6m to sign him from Fiorentina in 2022. But despite scoring 58 goals in 145 games for the Old Lady, the Serbia international has since fallen down the pecking order behind Randal Kolo Muani and Jonathan David.

Posting on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus this summer. Vlahovic is not a key player for Juventus anymore. One year left on his contract, so Juventus are more than ready to let Vlahovic go.

“The player was offered to Manchester United. That’s why we had some stories and rumours. Vlahovic has been offered to Man United because he has to leave Juventus. It’s time for him to go and leave Juventus.

“But, at the moment, Manchester United are focused on Mbeumo and are not advancing on this deal for Dusan Vlahovic. They are aware of this possibility, he has been offered, but at this moment, to say that there is a negotiation for Vlahovic to Manchester United is something that I’m not aware of.”