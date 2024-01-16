Jose Mourinho found himself in trouble after the Italian former Europa League finalists won only one of their last five league games

Ex-Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked by AS Roma.

The Portuguese manager, who managed the Italian team since 2021, found himself in trouble after the team won only one Serie A match out of their last five. The bad run of form has led to AS Roma dropping to ninth in the table, with fans calling for action to remedy the situation fast.

The team made the announcement on the club website, saying: “AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.”

AS Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin added: “We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club. We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club. We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho's sacking comes after a 3-1 loss against AC Milan on Sunday January 14. Fans had turned on the manager after he had described himself as "Harry Potter" following the previous loss against Lazio, saying that his high profile as a football manager was "raising expectations" for what was possible with AS Roma.