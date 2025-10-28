Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez has been involved in a fatal road collision.

According to local media reports, an incident took place in the village of Fenegro, near Como, close to Inter’s training base in Appiano Gentile. The crash, which happened at around 9.40am, claimed the life of an 81-year-old man.

Italian news outlets said the 27-year-old Spaniard was driving when his vehicle struck a man in an electric wheelchair.

Despite their efforts, the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police since have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

In response, Inter Milan have cancelled a scheduled press conference with manager Cristian Chivu.

Martnez joined Inter from Genoa in 2024 as a backup goalkeeper. He has appeared twice in Serie A this season, playing full matches against Cagliari and Sassuolo in September, and had been expected to feature on the bench for Inter’s fixture against Fiorentina this coming weekend.