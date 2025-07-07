Leandro Trossard: Fenerbahce prepare £15m bid for Arsenal striker
Turkish outlet Sozcu says that Fenerbahce are keen on a £15m deal for the versatile forward, but that Trossard’s former rep was not keen on negotiating with them.
Trossard played 56 times in all competitions for Arsenal, and scored 10 times. He moved from Brighton in 2023, where he had enjoyed a prolific four years.
Now 30, Trossard is in the final year of his Arsenal contract - and Turkish sources have suggested that Fenerbahce would offer him a a big-money three-year deal.
Arsenal are after new strikers - having been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, but as yet have not got any deal over the line. Over the weekend Arsenal confirmed the arrival of defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
