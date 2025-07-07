Leandro Trossard: Fenerbahce prepare £15m bid for Arsenal striker

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
placeholder image
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Arsenal striker Leandro Trossard has apparently changed his agents as he seeks to push through a move to Turkey.

Turkish outlet Sozcu says that Fenerbahce are keen on a £15m deal for the versatile forward, but that Trossard’s former rep was not keen on negotiating with them.

Trossard played 56 times in all competitions for Arsenal, and scored 10 times. He moved from Brighton in 2023, where he had enjoyed a prolific four years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now 30, Trossard is in the final year of his Arsenal contract - and Turkish sources have suggested that Fenerbahce would offer him a a big-money three-year deal.

Arsenal are after new strikers - having been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, but as yet have not got any deal over the line. Over the weekend Arsenal confirmed the arrival of defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Related topics:FenerbahceMartin ZubimendiRB LeipzigArsenal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice