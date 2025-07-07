Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal striker Leandro Trossard has apparently changed his agents as he seeks to push through a move to Turkey.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turkish outlet Sozcu says that Fenerbahce are keen on a £15m deal for the versatile forward, but that Trossard’s former rep was not keen on negotiating with them.

Trossard played 56 times in all competitions for Arsenal, and scored 10 times. He moved from Brighton in 2023, where he had enjoyed a prolific four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 30, Trossard is in the final year of his Arsenal contract - and Turkish sources have suggested that Fenerbahce would offer him a a big-money three-year deal.

Arsenal are after new strikers - having been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, but as yet have not got any deal over the line. Over the weekend Arsenal confirmed the arrival of defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.