Leeds United take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in a crunch Premier League match

Leeds United succumbed to defeat last time out against Brentford.

Following a turbulent international break, Leeds United will return to action to take on Aston Villa in their first game of October.

Leeds will be looking to steady the boat after they were soundly swept aside by Brentford last time out, losing 5-2.

Meanwhile, despite a shaky start to the season, Aston Villa seem to be hitting their stride. They took a 1-0 victory over Southampton in their last game - before that, they managed to get a draw against champions Manchester City.

Despite this, Jesse Marsch’s team are above the Villans in the table - they sit in 11th, while Aston Villa are 15th as things stand.

What time will the game kick off?

The game between Leeds United and Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 2October, with a kick off time of 4.30pm.

The lineups will be announced an hour ahead of kick off on the BBC Sport website, the Sky Sports website and each team’s individual Twitter feeds.

What channel is Leeds United v Aston Villa on?

Leeds United v Aston Villa will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm.

The match follows the big Manchester derby.

You can also listen to the game live on BBC Radio Leeds - as well as this, live text coverage will be available on the BBC Sport website.

What are the odds?

According to Oddschecker , Leeds United are slight favourites with the bookmakers - this is to be expected, given that they are higher up in the league table and have the home advantage.

Leeds have been given odds to win of 27/20, 23/20 and 13/10 with Bet365, Sky Bet and Paddy Power, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bet365 and Paddy Power have both given Aston Villa a 2/1 chance to win, while Sky Bet have given them odds of 15/8.

The draw is rated at 12/5 by Bet365 and Paddy Power, while Sky Bet have it at 5/2.