Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson was taken to hospital on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash in his native Norway. Lillestrøm news outlet Romerikes Blad have reported that a professional footballer in his 20s was involved in a collision with a roadblock barrier just after midnight on Wednesday at Berger in the Lillestrøm municipality. Leeds have confirmed to NationalWorld’s sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post that it was Klaesson.

Terge Marstad, a police operations manager, told Romerikes Blad that the driver was able to stand and did not appear to be injured, but was taken to Akershus University Hospital in an ambulance as a precaution and was questioned there by police. The YEP also understands that Klaesson did not sustain any injuries in the crash, involving his BMW M5 Cs.

Police attorney Henrik Skrimstad told RB: “All I can say is that the police are investigating a traffic accident.” Head of Lillestrøm police station district’s investigation section, Bjørn Bratteng, also stated that the driver’s licence had been temporarily seized, without the driver’s consent. RB also report that police do not suspect that alcohol was at play. Another Norwegian media outlet, Verdens Gang, reports that the driver is charged with violating Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act, which can carry a penalty of up to one year in prison.

Klaesson joined Leeds in July 2021, signing a four-year deal at Elland Road after the club paid a fee in the region of £1.6m to Norwegian side Valerenga. To date he has made just three senior appearances for the club, two of which came this season thanks to first choice stopper Illan Meslier’s red card suspension and a thumb dislocation for number two Karl Darlow. Last season Klaesson came off the bench for the injured Meslier in a Premier League game at Wolves. With Darlow returning from his thumb surgery, Klaesson has had to make do as third-string custodian outside the matchday squad in recent weeks.