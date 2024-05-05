Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elf star Will Ferrell has gone EFL and reportedly bought a large stake in Leeds United.

Sources close to the Hollywood star claim Ferrell is now a proud White and can’t wait to cheer them on at Elland Road. Leeds are currently in the Championship play-offs and Daniel Farke is hoping to steer them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Sun on Sunday reports that Ferrell has pumped money into the Yorkshire giant’s US owners 49ers Enterprises to buy a “large” stake. An insider told the paper: “It’s true - Will Ferrell owns a share of Leeds. The 49ers will be announcing his involvement in the coming days and he’s looking forward to sprinkling a little stardust on the club.

Will Ferrell celebrates. Credit: Getty

“He loves soccer and has been particularly impressed by the passion of the English game. And his aim now is to see Leeds back where they belong — in the Premier League. As far as Will and the 49ers are concerned, this is a serious investment opportunity.”

Last year, Ferrell visited fellow Hollywood legends Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who co-own Welsh side Wrexham. The pair have taken British football by storm, with the Red Dragons succeeding with back-to-back promotions.

Wrexham have also become a global name following the pair’s Disney+ documentary Welcome To Wrexham, with fans travelling from the United States to North Wales to experience the atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground.

Ferrell - who is a co-owner of Los Angeles FC - will likely be hoping to recreate that buzz through his investment in Leeds. The West Yorkshire club are considered one of the sleeping giants of English football, having won the league, FA Cup and League Cup in their esteemed history.

However the Whites have spent 17 of the last 20 seasons outside the top flight, after falling into financial difficulties.

The source told the Sun on Sunday: “Although they are not currently in the Premier League everyone in football recognises Leeds is a big club with a massive fanbase.