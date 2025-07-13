A pair of mid-table Premier League clubs are battling it out to sign a £9m midfielder from the Championship.

After suffering the humiliation of being relegated at the end of last season, Leicester City are all too aware that some of their biggest stars could leave during the transfer window.

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy has already left the Foxes after his contract came to an end, with moves to the likes of Wrexham and Burnley churning through the rumour mill.

Now, two Premier League clubs are circling around midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who could leave the King Power Stadium for less than £10m.

Everton had been the frontrunners to secure his services, but another club - in dire need of midfield reinforcements - could gazump the Toffees in their bid for the 28-year-old.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have entered the race for Ndidi, with other sides like Fulham and Crystal Palace also monitoring his situation.

The Red Devils desperately need some more midfielders, following the departures of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

Manuel Ugarte has not made the impact fans hoped for when he arrived last summer, while Mason Mount is steadily growing in confidence.

Man United had been linked with a move for 21-year-old defensive midfielder Marc Casado - but face fierce competition from Europe’s elite for the Barcelona maestro.