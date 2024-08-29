Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Andre. | Getty Images

Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of a midfielder.

There are just two days remaining in the summer transfer window! For clubs in the Premier League, the time for waiting is over - any business that has yet to be conducted must be finalised in the next 48 hours.

Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign a Brazilian midfielder who was once valued at £25 million - meanwhile, Southampton are looking to bring one of their old players on board from West Ham United.

Liverpool opt to not sign Fluminense’s Andre

Previously, Liverpool had been interested in a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre, as they look to add a new holding player to their squad. Now, it seems they will not be making a move for the player at this time, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

As such, this has opened the door for Wolves to make a move instead. They have submitted a bid of £21m for 23-year-old - £4m less than the amount that Liverpool put forth last summer. He is expected to travel to Wolverhampton today to undergo a medical ahead of an official announcement.

Southampton seeking loan deal for West Ham United’s James Ward-Prowse

Southampton are looking to pave the way for a James Ward-Prowse return on the south coast on loan, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT. It will take a concerted effort, given the lack of time remaining in the summer transfer window - furthermore, it is also unclear if the Hammers are willing to let one of their players join a Premier League rival on loan.

During his initial run at Southampton, Ward-Prowse made 344 league appearances for the Saints, scoring 49 goals along the way. Bringing such a beloved club talisman back to St Mary’s would be fantastic boost to their chances of survival in the Premier League this season.