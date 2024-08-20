Jamie Carragher is not a fan of Chelsea’s transfer policy. | Getty Images

A Liverpool icon has strongly advised players to avoid signing for Chelsea at the moment.

Ten days remain in the summer transfer window. Many clubs in the Premier League have yet to make their big marquee signing of the summer - of course, everything can change before August 30 rolls around.

A former Liverpool captain has encouraged players to ‘stop signing’ for Chelsea and has claimed they are not a ‘proper club’ - meanwhile, Everton have submitted a transfer bid for a Brazilian striker.

Jamie Carragher pleads with young stars to ‘stop signing’ for Chelsea

Jamie Carragher has made no secret of his disapproval of Todd Boehly’s Chelsea - and last night, he fired out his most scathing criticism yet, when he urged players to avoid signing for the Blues.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, after the conclusion of Chelsea vs City, Carragher said: “Chelsea have got to stop signing players and players have got to stop signing for Chelsea. If I was a player, I don’t know why I’d look at that project and sign. The only reason you’d sign is because your agent says ‘you’re getting a seven-year deal on big money – that’s guaranteed money’.

“Do you know what I say? Back yourself as a player. Sign a four-year deal at a proper club and back yourself to do well and then when you’re due for a renewal your money goes up anyway.”

Everton make transfer bid for Alisson Santana

Everton are looking to bolster their striker options and have put forth a bid for Brazilian forward Alisson Santana, according to a report from indigenous outlet O Tempo.

The player has a £52 million release clause in his contract at Atletico Mineiro - while it remains unclear if the Toffees have activated this, Mineiro are understood to be ‘pleased’ by the offer put forth. Furthermore, it has also been mentioned that the deal could become official in the next few days.