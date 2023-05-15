Liverpool will continue their battle for UEFA Champions League as they prepare to take on Leicester in Premier League fixture. How to watch on UK TV

Leicester City are now back in the relegation zone following their destructive loss to Fulham last week. The London side beat Dean Smith’s Foxes 5-3 and the latter are now two points away from safety.

Smith’s side were loudly booed off by the travelling fans at half-time, and despite ‘winning’ the second half 3-2, a traumatic first half had already done the damage and Leicester now find themselves sitting 19th in the Premier League.

Their upcoming opponents, however, are on quite a different trajectory. After a poor and turbulent start to the season, they are currently on a six-match winning streak and back in with a shot at grabbing the final Champions League spot for next season. A win this evening will not immediately put them within the top four, but with a home game against Aston Villa next and an away fixture against the relegated-Southampton to finish the season, Jurgen Klopp could just about pip Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag to the coveted UCL 2023/24 season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool...

A dejected James Maddison applauds the fans after Leicester lost 5-3 to Fulham

When is Leicester vs Liverpool?

The two sides will meet later today, Monday 15 May, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. The match will be held at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

How to watch on UK TV

This fixture will form part of Sky’s Monday Night Football and will therefore be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage will begin at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Fans can also stream the action through Sky with the SkyGo app and through the Sky Sports website. Subscriptions for Sky Sport channels start at £18/month or NowTV passes can be bought for £11.98/day. NOW passes are also available through BT Sport and can be streamed.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 120 occasions with Liverpool winning 54 times. Leicester have won 41 times with their last win coming in December 2021. In their past 14 fixtures, Leicester have won just three times and their two most recent meet-ups have since seen Liverpool win 2-0 and 2-1. However, the last time the fixture was played in Leicester, the Foxes won 1-0.

In their past six Premier League matches, Leicester have lost three, drawn two and won just one while Liverpool are currently on a six-match winning streak, last losing on 1 April.

Team news

Leicester suffered no additional fresh injury concerns in last week’s defeat to Fulham. Smith will still be without Ryan Bertrand (fitness), James Justin (calf) and Jannik Vestergaard (calf), all of whom will watch the final three games of the season from the bench, while striker Kelechi Iheanacho (groin) should be back in training this week.

