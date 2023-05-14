For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
IOPC probe as video appears to show cop repeatedly punch man in head
Linda Yaccarino to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO
Suspect in police siege dies days after hostage victim shot to death
Neighbour guilty of murdering girl, 7, after 30-year wait for justice
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Royal Mail CEO steps down after bitter industrial dispute

Leeds United fan charged with assault over confrontation with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe

Leeds United have banned the supporter for life

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

A Leeds fan who confronted Newcastle UnitedEddie Howe on the touchline mid-game has been charged with assault.

The incident happened at Ellend Road during the Premier League match between the two sides on Saturday (13 May). West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man has been charged and will appear before magistrates in July.

Leeds have banned the supporter for life after he climbed out of the stands and entered the technical area where the altercation with Howe took place, before he was quickly led away.

Most Popular

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police added: "Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday. The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.”

Later on Sunday (14 May), Leeds released a statement reinforcing that “unacceptable” online abuse is not welcome after Patrick Bamford and his family received threats. The striker missed a penalty and soon after Callum Wilson made it 1-1 when he convert from the spot at the other end.

The statement from the club read: “Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter. The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

“Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club. We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support.”

Related topics:Eddie HoweNewcastle UnitedLeeds United