A Leeds fan who confronted Newcastle UnitedEddie Howe on the touchline mid-game has been charged with assault.

The incident happened at Ellend Road during the Premier League match between the two sides on Saturday (13 May). West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man has been charged and will appear before magistrates in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leeds have banned the supporter for life after he climbed out of the stands and entered the technical area where the altercation with Howe took place, before he was quickly led away.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police added: "Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday. The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.”

Later on Sunday (14 May), Leeds released a statement reinforcing that “unacceptable” online abuse is not welcome after Patrick Bamford and his family received threats. The striker missed a penalty and soon after Callum Wilson made it 1-1 when he convert from the spot at the other end.

The statement from the club read: “Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter. The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

Advertisement

Advertisement