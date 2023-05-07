Newcastle United and Arsenal drew 0-0 in their previous clash at the Emirates Stadium in January

Arsenal are looking to keep their title hopes alive as they travel to Champions League chasing Newcastle United.

The Magpies enter the game in a rich vein of form which has seen them win eight of their last 10 Premier League games, including a notable 6-1 win against fellow top four contenders Tottenham Hotspur. The hosts boast one of the best home records in the top-flight and Eddie Howe’s side have suffered just one defeat at St James’ Park this season.

Arsenal are also enjoying one of their best campaigns in recent years and they are aiming to lift the Premier League title for the first time since their invincible season in 2004.

The Gunners have been one of the standout performers in the league this season but they desperately need a victory if they are going to keep up with the pace-setters Manchester City.

The mouth-watering top of the table clash is likely to have a huge effect on the landscape of the Premier League as we approach the final furlong of the season.

But when is Newcastle’s game against Arsenal and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Arsenal?

Newcastle United take on Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday 7 May.

It is the second meeting between the two sides in the Premier League who played out a tightly contested 0-0 draw in January 2023.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal?

Sky Sports main event will provide comprehensive coverage of the huge top of the table clash between Newcastle and Arsenal.

Newcastle and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw last time out. (Getty Images)

Build up to the game begins at 3.30pm and the match itself kicks off an hour later at 4.30pm.

Sky Sports customers can also stream all of the action of the SkyGo app which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Who has the better record between the two teams?

Arsenal have a vastly superior head to head record against Newcastle United in the Premier League era.

In total the two teams have met 55 times and the Gunners have recorded 33 victories compared to Newcastle’s 11.

The two sides drew 0-0 in their last Premier League meeting in January and that was the 11th draw between the two sides in the Premier League.

The top scorer in the fixture is AC Milan striker Oliver Giroud who found the net on eight occasions against Newcastle during his Arsenal career.

Team news

Newcastle United are without midfielder Sean Longstaff who is out of the game with a foot issue.

The Magpies have made just one change to the team that beat Southampton 3-1 and Alexander Isak starts alongside Callum Wilson in attack for the first time.

Arsenal have made just one change to their starting line up and Gabriel Martinelli replaces Leandro Trossard on the left wing.

Newcastle team

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Botman

Burn

Joelinton

Guimaraes

Willock

Murphy

Wilson

Isak

Arsenal team

Ramsdale

White

Kiwior

Gabriel

Zinchenko

Odegaard

Jorginho

Xhaka

Saka

Jesus

Martinelli

Who is the bookmakers favourite?

Newcastle United have had a poor record against Arsenal throughout the Premier League era but they have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes under the management of Eddie Howe and they enter the game as slight favourites with the bookmakers.

SkyBet value Newcastle as the 13/10 favourites ahead of the game while Arsenal are slight underdogs at odds of 9/5.