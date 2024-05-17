Liverpool make transfer 'bid' as Chelsea 'open talks'

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino and departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the background.

The latest transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window involving the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea

The 2024 summer transfer window is set to open its doors on Friday, June 14 - it promises to be yet another tumultuous period, with plenty of high-profile players making the jump to another club.

Liverpool make transfer 'bid'

Liverpool have had an official transfer offer for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo rejected by Los Blancos, according to Spanish sports media outlet Fichajes. The offer was believed to be in the region of £103 million - it is unclear what Madrid’s valuation of the 23-year-old stands at.

Rodrygo has enjoyed a fantastic season in La Liga with Madrid, playing a major role in their title-winning campaign. He has scored ten league goals and has notched up five assists over the course of 32 games. He has also been a key player for them in the Champions League, scoring five goals and registering three assists in Europe’s top competition.

Chelsea ‘open talks’

Chelsea have ‘opened talks’ to sign Brazilian wonderkid Pedro Lima from Sport Recife, according to a report from Football London. They aren’t the only interested party - Manchester City are also thought to be in the mix. A natural right-back, he has already been capped by his country at U17 level. He currently plays in Brazil’s second division, having made five senior team appearances this season.