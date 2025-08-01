Lucas Paqueta | Getty Images

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta says he is looking forward to playing football “with a smile on his face” again after being cleared of four spot-fixing charges against him.

The Brazilian has been under investigation since August 2023, with the Football Association charging him in May 2024 with four alleged breaches of Rule E5.1, which relates to any attempt to improperly influence any aspect of a match. Had he been found guilty it could have been the end of his career.

It was alleged he deliberately attempted to receive a card in four Premier League games between November 2022 and August 2023.

He learned the outcome on Friday, and for Paqueta the decision has lifted a huge weight from his shoulders.

“Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations,” he said.

“I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

“To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything.”

Paqueta, who played 36 times for the Hammers last season, scoring five goals, moved to east London in 2022 for more than £50m, which was a club record fee.