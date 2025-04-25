Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a former Sheffield United footballer have been forced to wait even longer for answers about her death.

A pre-inquest review at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Thursday, which was attended by ex-Blades coach Jonathan Morgan and some of Maddy Cusack’s relatives, heard that a report seen by the family from the governing body has a “large number of redactions”.

Cusack’s former boss, Morgan was the subject of a written complaint from her family to Sheffield United within a week of her death at the age of 27 on September 20, 2023 at her home address in Lady Lea Road, Horsley, Derbyshire. The complaint said she had been facing issues allegedly stemming from her relationship with Morgan.

An FA investigation was opened in January last year, with the governing body saying at the time that its purpose was “to understand whether or not any further action is required under our jurisdiction within football”. Cusack’s family were represented in the pre-inquest hearing by Maria Mulla of Maitland Chambers, which is also representing some survivors in legal action against former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

Mulla said: “They [the family] are concerned about a lack of transparency particularly in relation to documents that are being provided to them. I’m being told the FA report in particular has missing pages and has a large number of redactions.

“I don’t think it’s an unreasonable request for the family or their legal team to inspect the redacted material. The family wants some transparency.”

Assistant coroner Sophie Cartwright KC added: “I can confirm that I have full, unfettered access to all documentation in its unredacted format. I have myself considered the documentation.”

The court heard that some information had been redacted because it is irrelevant or for data protection reasons. The coroner told the court WhatsApp messages between Cusack and Morgan would form part of the disclosure bundle as well as a recording of a Microsoft Teams video call between them. Morgan was sacked by Sheffield United in February last year after information came to light about a relationship he had with a player while he was in charge at Leicester, but his dismissal was not related to the FA investigation.

Sheffield United’s own investigation, which concluded in December 2023, found no evidence of wrongdoing.

A further pre-inquest hearing was fixed for June 3 for counsel to make submissions on the scope, witnesses, redactions to the documents, whether a jury might be required, and to fix a date for the inquest. Cusack’s family issued a statement last September, a year on from her death, in which they said they remain “steadfastly committed and determined to attain justice for Maddy”.