A man has been arrested after a teenage footballer was assaulted during a match.

Police have made an arrest of a man in his mid-40s after youngster Belgin Jashari was attacked in the middle of a football match. The 15-year-old was playing for Fushe-Kosovo against Arsenali when a pitch invader assaulted him.

Video footage of the match, posted by the Kosovo club to their Facebook page, showed an altercation break out between players from both sides. As the referee attempted to defuse the situation, a balding man in a Nike t-shirt jumped the fence, charged towards the players and appeared to kick Jashari in the leg.

Fushe-Kosovo footballer Belgin Jashari, 15, was assaulted during a match against Arsenali. A man in his mid-40s has since been arrested by police. | KFV Prishtina

It’s believed that the man was a parent of another player, although this has not been confirmed.

Officers have intereviewed the player’s father, and a man was arrested yesterday (April 26). He will be detained for 48 hours while being questioned, police confirmed.

While their investigation continues, the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, and acting minister of justice Albulena Haxhiu, have demanded the “maximum punishment” for whoever assaulted the teenager.

Osmai said: “Every young person should feel safe, respected and equal, regardless of background or identity. Such acts cannot and should not remain without accountability. The relevant institutions must take all necessary measures to investigate the case and punish those involved in violence and insults.

“Sport, a bridge that connects people, not a wall that separates them. Belgin, you are part of our present and future - Kosovo is proud of you.”