Man charged after mocking Munich Air Disaster during Manchester United game

A Burnley fan has been arrested and charged after a viral video of him allegedly mocking the Munich Air Disaster emerged during the Premier League game between Manchester United and the Clarets at the weekend.

In the game, the scores were locked at 0-0 for the majority of its duration. Antony opened the scoring in the 79th minute, but a late penalty scored by Zeki Amdouni ensured that the spoils would be shared between the two teams.

The Munich Air Disaster took place in 1958, after a plane carrying 44 people skidded on the surface of a runway, causing it to crash. The disaster claimed the lives of 23 people, including United players Geoff Bent, Roger Byrne, Eddie Colman, Duncan Edwards, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor, Billy Whelan and Mark Jones.

A statement on Burnley’s official club website reads: “We are aware of offensive footage currently circulating on social media from the away end of today’s fixture at Old Trafford.

“Tragedy related gesturing and chanting is completely unacceptable, and Burnley Football Club take a zero-tolerance approach. We will continue to work with Greater Manchester Police, Lancashire Police and Manchester United to help identify and prosecute the individuals responsible.”

Greater Manchester Police also issued a statement, in which they wrote: “We can confirm that we have charged Nathan Rawlinson (25/08/1979) of Bacup, Lancashire with Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 and has since been bailed.

