Thiago Silva can't fight back tears as he makes huge Chelsea announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has confirmed that he will quit the club at the end of the season in a tearful video posted by the Premier League side on social media on Monday morning.

The veteran centre-back, who has enjoyed an illustrious career in France, England and for the Brazilian national side, is still regarded as one of the Premier League's top defenders at 39 years old. Silva recently suffered a groin injury with fears that he might not play for the club again this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender joined Chelsea on a free transfer from PSG in 2020 on a one-year deal and ended up extending his stay to be at Stamford Bridge for four years. Silva has racked up 151 appearances for Chelsea in that time, scoring nine goals from defence.

The player was part of the Blues' side that won the Champions League in 2021 and will leave Chelsea loved by supporters. Despite his age, Silva has no plans to retire with reports linking him with a move back to him home country of Brazil to return to Fluminense, 15 years after leaving the side to join AC Milan.

Silva choked on his words as he announced the news of his departure in an emotional video, struggling to fight back tears. He told the Chelsea website: "Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too. My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

“I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The odds of Silva returning as a future Chelsea manager have already been slashed by bookmakers with the club known for its high turnover in head coaches - and some supporters are still unconvinced by Mauricio Pochettino after an underwhelming season.

Thiago Silva could return to Chelsea as a coach in the future.

Silva added: “It’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you. It is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love, it’s even harder. But once a Blue, always a Blue.

“The way in which I came to the club, with the support of the club, I got to the club as a leader even though I didn’t feel like it having arrived as the new guy. It’s always difficult to integrate but bit by bit I became part of the group and (Frank) Lampard played a big part in that. I am grateful to him for that.