Man City are competing in the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in their history

Europe’s first piece of silverware will be on the line on Wednesday 16 August as Champions League winners Manchester City take on Europa League holders Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup.

The fixture, which is played at Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece serves as a traditional curtain raiser for the new European football season. It is a huge opportunity for both sides to add to their trophy cabinet and it is the Citizen’s first fixture in Europe since the departure of club captain Ilkay Gundogan and attacker Riyad Mahrez.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be hoping to build on their victory against Burnley in their Premier League opener, while Sevilla will hope to bounce back from an opening day defeat to Valencia in La Liga.

The upcoming clash is expected to attract interest from audiences around the world. But how can fans watch the game between Manchester City and Sevilla and what is the team news ahead of the clash?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Sevilla?

Kevin De Bruyne is injured for UEFA Super Cup final. (Getty Images)

Manchester City and Sevilla will face-off in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday 16 August.

The game will be held at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus Greece. The venue is the home ground of Greece’s most successful club Olympiacos and it has a capacity of 33,334.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla

TNT Sports 1 will provide coverage of the clash between Manchester City and Sevilla.

TNT Sports was launched in July 2023 as a direct replacement for BT Sport and the streaming giant will cover all three European competitions this season, such as: the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Build up to the game begins at 7pm and the match itself will kick off at 8pm.

Team news

Kevin De Bruyne will miss out for Man City after he injured his hamstring in City’s opening day victory over Burnley.

The Citizens will also be without John Stones who is currently nursing a hip problem at the start of the season.

Sevilla have no injury concerns to report and it is expected that they will name a full fit team featuring the likes of Lucas Ocamps, Ivan Rakitic and former City star Jesus Navas.

Who is the favourite to win the game?

Manchester City are the hot favourites for victory in their first ever Super Cup appearance as they look to add a new honour to their trophy cabinet.

Sevilla have an excellent European record which has seen them lift a record-breaking seven Europa League titles, but they have only won one of their seven finals in the Super Cup. The Spanish giants last won the competition in 2006 when they defeated Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona 3-0.

Man City also have a vastly superior head to head record and they recorded comprehensive 3-1 and 4-0 victories over Sevilla in the Champions League group stage last season.

Pep Guardiola’s side enter the game high on confidence after a routine 3-0 victory over Premier League new boys Burnley, while Sevilla started the season with a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Valencia.