Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from football.

The French centre-half, 31, has been blighted by injuries over the past few years and after leaving Manchester United this summer, had joined Italian side Como on a free transfer.

But just 23 minutes into his Serie A debut for Cesc Fabregas’ side, the World Cup winner once again pulled up injured, and limped off the pitch. Doctors confirmed he had sustained a serious knee injury - and Varane has now decided it’s time to call it a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raphael Varane won the FA Cup with Man United before moving to Como in the summer. | Getty Images

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to Instagram, he said: “All good things must come to an end. In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible.

“Incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfillment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.

“I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct. Desire and needs are two different things. I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley.

“I have loved fighting for myself, my clubs, my country, my teammates and the supporters of every team I have played for. From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey. The game at the highest level is a thrilling experience. It tests every level of your body and your mind. The emotions we experience you cannot find anywhere else. As athletes, we are never satisfied, never accepting of success. It is our nature and what fuels us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud.

“And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.

“For now, to the supporters of every club I played for, to my teammates, coaches and staff… from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could ever foresee.”

Varane started his career in 2010 with French outfit Lens, before getting a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. It was with his time during the LaLiga club that he also won the World Cup - as well as three successive Champions League titles.

Three years ago, he moved to Old Trafford for £42m.