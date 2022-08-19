A supporters group of the Premier League side are planning to make their feelings clear with “the eyes of the world watching”

A group of Manchester United fans are planning a major protest against the club’s ownership at Monday night’s massive Premier League clash between the Red Devils and Liverpool.

The 1958 group intend to demonstrate their feelings towards the Glazer family, who have been running the club since 2005.

The relationship between supporters and the club’s hierarchy has been strained for several years now and there are several reports currently circulating that the wealthy American siblings could be looking to move on.

Here is all you need to know about The 1958, why they are protesting and what their plans are for the Liverpool match:

Who are ‘The 1958’ Man Utd supporters group?

The 1958 are a Manchester United supporters group who stylise themselves as “an underground group of reds intent on upholding the values of Manchester United, its culture and traditions”.

They take their name from the 1958 Manchester United side, many of whom tragically lost their lives in the Munich air disaster that year.

As far as we are aware, the group have no direct affiliation with the club beyond their members being supporters.

Why are Man Utd fans protesting at Liverpool match?

Many supporters of Manchester United, not just The 1958 group, are at odds with the club’s ownership and have voiced their displeasure for many years at the Glazer family.

Currently, the club’s poor form and co-chairman Joel Glazer’s involvement in attempting to launch the European Super League are two of the biggest reasons for supporters wanting the Americans out of the club.

The 1958 group, who are organising the protest, tweeted their plans earlier this week.

In their self-titled “rallying call” the group described the club’s ownership as “systematically starving and killing the greatest football institution in the world, for greed” and say they will “not allow this to happen any longer”.

The plans are to meet at the Tollgate (a pub around a 10 minute walk from the stadium) and march towards the ground at 7pm displaying banners.

The group have also urged anyone marching alongside them to “keep it legal” and “peaceful”

Are Man Utd for sale? Latest on rumoured Jim Ratcliffe takeover

The United supporters who want to see the Glazer family move away from the club could see their wishes granted if UK billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes an approach to takeover the club.

A spokesperson for the Ineos CEO recently said: “If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer.

“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.

“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”