Could Manchester United conduct a late swoop for Ivan Toney? | Getty Images

Manchester United have held talks with an Arsenal transfer target.

Manchester United have had an interesting transfer window - while they have had a slow start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, their transfer business should be commended.

Today, the Red Devils have been linked with a shock swoop for a Brentford superstar - meanwhile, a former United striker has called upon the club to consider Erik ten Hag’s position as head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United hold ‘preliminary talks’ with Brentford’s Ivan Toney

Manchester United are thought to be in ‘talks’ to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford in the latter stages of the summer transfer window. This is according to a report from the Evening Standard - they mention that the Red Devils have yet to make a formal offer for the former Peterborough United ace.

United are far from the only club in the race - Chelsea and Arsenal have both been heavily linked with Toney’s signature and several clubs in Saudi Arabia have also been credited with an interest.

Dwight Yorke urges Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag with Zinedine Zidane

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United stint has been characterised by peaks and valleys - and former Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke thinks they can do better. Recently, the ex-Trinidadian and Tobagonian international has called upon his old club to bring in Zinedine Zidane as a replacement for the Dutchman.

Speaking in a recent interview, Yorke said [via Football365]: “United need a manager that comes with a pedigree. Until United get that manager in, they will struggle, there is an ideal candidate out there who can take the club forward with a huge lift and match that expectation. That manager is Zinedine Zidane.

“Ten Hag hasn’t got it in his locker to attract big names, Zidane is an elite manager who can attract the biggest players in the world and get everyone back onside.”