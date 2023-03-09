Manchester United will host Real Betis in their first match since the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool. This is the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie

This will be Manchester United’s first match since their devastating 7-0 defeat in Anfield last weekend and Erik ten Hag will be desperate to shake off the historic loss. They had previously celebrated ending a six-year trophy drought and eliminated Barcelona from the European competition, but then suffered their worst-ever Premier League defeat.

This brought an end to the 11-game unbeaten run which had narrowed the gap to the Premier League frontrunners, Arsenal, and the Red Devils will now be seeking a convincing win against Betis in an immediate response to Sunday’s hammering. United finished second place in their group stage, meaning they were forced to reach the last 16 the hard way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were able to pull off a richly-deserved 2-1 second-leg win over Barcelona and they will now prepare to take on a side who have won three out of their four last fixtures across all competitions.

Here is all you need to know ahead of United vs Betis...

When is Manchester United vs Real Betis?

The two sides will meet in the Europa League last 16 at 8pm, Thursday 9 March, for their first leg in Manchester’s Old Trafford. The stadium, which has a capacity for over 74,000 spectators, is expected to be sold out for the Europa League knock-out fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A dejected group of United players walk off after losing 7-0 to Liverpool

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis?

BT Sport will have all the coverage from the UEFA Europa League matches. Fans can subscribe to a monthly pass for £29.99/month and highlights will then be available after the final whistle on the BT Sport YouTube channel and on the BBC Sport’s website.

There is also a highlights show on BT Sport which begins at 10.30pm on Europa League nights, covering all the biggest talking points from the fixtures.

Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. It will be the twelfth Spanish side the Red Devils have faced in a major European competition and Real Betis have lost four of their previous six European games against English opponents.

The Red Devils have not lost the first leg of any of their last eight European knockout ties and when the first leg have been at home in a Europa League knockout tie, United have lost just one of 11 matches, with their only loss coming in 2012. Across all competitions, United have won four of their last six fixtures, drawn one and lost one. Meanwhile, the Spanish La Liga side have won three, lost two and drawn one.

Team news

While still without long term absentees Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen, Manchester United will also have to contend without Marcel Sabitzer. Casemiro has, however, seemingly shaken off a scare from the Liverpool loss.

Victor Lindelof also missed Sunday’s defeat with a minor unspecified problem and is set to be assessed ahead of tonight’s fixture, while Ten Hag is refusing to put a timeframe on Anthony Martial’s recovery as he battles a hip problem. Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw emerged as doubts ahead of last weekend’s kickoff meaning a reshuffle could be in order with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia potentially all coming into the backline.

Advertisement

Advertisement