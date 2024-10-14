Man Utd 'snubbed' by Bundesliga coach as Pep Guardiola names 'greatest player ever'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United have been rejected by a coach in the Bundesliga.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England got back to winning ways last night after a blip against Greece, as the Three Lions ran out to a 3-1 win over Finland. In the meantime, as the international break draws to a close, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around the Premier League today.

Manchester United have seen their advances for a Bundesliga head coach rejected - meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has named his best player of all time in an interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sebastian Hoeness ‘rejects’ Manchester United

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who mention that talks took place during the summer. Stuttgart had an excellent season in 2023/24, finishing second in the league table - in the current campaign, they find themselves in 8th position with nine points.

Pep Guardiola names Lionel Messi the ‘greatest of all time’

Pep Guardiola has named his ‘greatest of all time’ recently - while the Manchester City boss acknowledged the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona, he could not look past Lionel Messi.

Speaking in an interview on Che Tempo, Che Fa in Italy, Guardiola said: “For me it’s easy to say [Messi is] the best of all time, but the stars came together at the right moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The GOAT? Maybe that’s a lack of respect to Pele and [Diego] Maradona, but for me, he is. I’ve never seen someone like him as a coach, you can’t imagine him maintaining this continuity for 15-20 years. When you see him up close, you think of Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan, we were lucky to work with him.”