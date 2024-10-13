Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Premier League football star has been arrested on suspicion of raping a young woman at a luxury London hotel.

The 24–year-old was held by police at the exclusive Corinthia Hotel in Whitehall Place, Westminster after the alleged incident.

The young female complainant, believed to be in her 20s, went to the front desk of the five-star hotel early on Wednesday morning (October 9) and told staff what had supposedly happened, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication that she had met the footballer at a Central London bar earlier and had gone back to the hotel with him. The woman alleged she was then attacked and raped by the footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Police arrested him at the hotel over the alleged date rape just before 10am that morning and he was taken to Charing Cross police station and questioned throughout the day in the presence of a lawyer. The player was later released on bail until a date in mid-December pending further police inquiries. It is understood he denies the rape allegation against him.

Police have carried out a forensic examination of the hotel room the player stayed in as part of their inquiries and are also analysing CCTV footage from the hotel.

The complainant was taken to a Haven rape counselling suite in London to be examined and has provided a statement to specialist police officers.

A source said: “She met the player in a bar and agreed to go back to his hotel, where he had booked into earlier. She claims he then attacked and raped her. The woman went to the front desk at the hotel and was said to have been very distressed. Police were called and officers arrived and arrested him at the hotel. He was then led out to the amazement of guests and staff.”

The source added: “He has played in the Premier League and people will recognise him. The allegations against him are very serious.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A 24-year old man was arrested at 9.53am on Wednesday, 9 October at an address on Whitehall Place, SW1A, following an allegation of rape. He has been bailed until a date in mid-December. A woman is being supported by specially trained officers. The investigation is ongoing and enquiries are still being made.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote Connect ref: 01/938365/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.