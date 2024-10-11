Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning actress has spoken out about being harassed by an obsessive fan for more than a year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turkish actress Hazal Kaya has revealed that she’s been left feeling helpless as she’s received threats from the fan, which are escalating.

Kaya, aged 34, was speaking on Turkish journalist and Youtuber Sibel Arna's "Be Comfortable No Matter What You Are" show on Youtube when she made the revelation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arna describes her channel as a place “where the secrets of a celebrity, an event, a situation, a team or a place on the agenda will be solved every week”. Speaking candidly to Arna on the show, the mum-of-two explained that the harassment had gotten worse, but no legal action had been taken against the individual responsible, who she did not identify.

She said: “For about a year now, I’ve been subjected to violence. I don’t want to go into too many details and trigger more incidents, but I’m in situations where I’m literally crying out for help and can’t find any solutions,” according to local media.

Actress Hazal Kaya has spoken out about being harassed by an obsessive fan for more than a year. Photo by Instagram/@hazalkaya. | Instagram/@hazalkaya

She added that she was frustrated over the lack of legal action and made a passionate plea for existing laws to be enforced more effectively, emphasizing that it’s crucial for victims of violence to be protected.

During the interview, Kaya urged for stronger legal protection, including the reinstatement of the Istanbul Convention, a landmark treaty designed to protect women from violence. “The laws must be enforced, and the Istanbul Convention must return to safeguard our rights,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time the actress, who is one of Turkey's highest-paid actresses who has won numerous accolades for her work, has dealt with harassment.

In 2016, Kaya took legal action against an admirer who stalked and threatened her via social media, calling her his “wife” and sending her obsessive messages. Despite the court seeking a prison sentence of up to five years, the suspect did not appear at the trial, and authorities had to try and find him.

More recently, in 2023, Kaya obtained a restraining order against another individual, identified only as O.T., who had repeatedly sent her and her family threatening and abusive messages online.

The Beykoz 1st Family Court in Istanbul ruled in her favour, granting her a protection order that extended to her family members, including her husband of five years fellow actor Ali Atay. The court determined that the stalker’s persistent pursuit of the actress posed a serious threat and needed immediate intervention.