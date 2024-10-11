Jessie J: Burglars break into chart-topper's LA mansion and swipe $20,000 worth of jewellery

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

11th Oct 2024, 12:28pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s not about the money - but in this case it may be after thieves targeted Jessie J’s Los Angeles mansion and made off with $20,000 worth of jewellery.

According to TMZ, the ‘Price Tag’ and ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker’s home in the LA area was broken into by burglars earlier this week. A source from the LAPD told the outlet that a back window on the property was smashed to gain entry.

The brazen thieves then made off with the jewellery haul. No arrests have currently been made in relation to the incident, with the investigation ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident is the latest in the long line of celebrities being targeted in the LA area. Stars such as Tom Hanks, Sarah Hyland and Bhad Bhabie have all seen burglars break into their homes in recent months.

The home of Hanks and wife, Rita Wilson, was broken into in August, with the windows of the cliffside property's guest house smashed to allow the thieves to gain entry. The security alarm alerted the famous couple, who were not at home at the time.

Police are continuing to investigate the spate of robberies targeting the rich and famous in the wealthy Southern California area.

Related topics:CelebritiesPolicePropertyJewellery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice