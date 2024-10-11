Jessie J: Burglars break into chart-topper's LA mansion and swipe $20,000 worth of jewellery
According to TMZ, the ‘Price Tag’ and ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker’s home in the LA area was broken into by burglars earlier this week. A source from the LAPD told the outlet that a back window on the property was smashed to gain entry.
The brazen thieves then made off with the jewellery haul. No arrests have currently been made in relation to the incident, with the investigation ongoing.
The incident is the latest in the long line of celebrities being targeted in the LA area. Stars such as Tom Hanks, Sarah Hyland and Bhad Bhabie have all seen burglars break into their homes in recent months.
The home of Hanks and wife, Rita Wilson, was broken into in August, with the windows of the cliffside property's guest house smashed to allow the thieves to gain entry. The security alarm alerted the famous couple, who were not at home at the time.
Police are continuing to investigate the spate of robberies targeting the rich and famous in the wealthy Southern California area.
