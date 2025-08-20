Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has become a surprise transfer target - with just a couple of weeks left in the summer window.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Galatasaray have set their sights on the Swiss centre-back, who was an unused substitute in Man City’s 4-0 win over Wolves on opening weekend.

With John Stones back to full fitness and Ruben Dias his preferred partner at centre-back, competition is fierce. Nathan Ake and new signing Abdukodir Khusanov also add depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akanji has also been utilised at right-back, appearing there on a number of occasions over the past few years.

The 30-year-old suffered from fitness setbacks last season, missing 19 games through adductor injuries, but has still been central to Man City’s recent success, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup since his £15m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Despite his 136 appearances and reputation as an unsung hero under Pep Guardiola, his place in the squad now looks uncertain.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has made him a priority target, with Man City facing a decision before the September 1 deadline.