Wrexham to splash £8m on tenth summer signing as they target Manchester City defender

Wrexham are ready to break the bank for a Premier League centre-back, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-promoted Championship side have brought in nine new players so far, the most expensive being winger Nathan Broadhead, who set the Welsh side back a cool £7.5m.

With two defeats from two matches so far sees Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s team sat 19th in the league - above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athletic has reported that the deal will see the Premier League giants net £8m, with the 21-year-old having already made more than 100 Championship appearances during loan spells with Coventry, Leicester and Norwich.

The club has already invested heavily this summer, but Doyle would add both youth and experience to a defence still finding its feet.

Rangers and Sheffield United also showed interest, but Doyle is expected to choose Wrexham due to his Manchester roots and the chance to secure a permanent deal after four consecutive loans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His move will add to City’s impressive academy sales, which have already brought in £70m this summer following the exits of James McAtee (£30m to Nottingham Forest), Yan Couto (£25m to Borussia Dortmund), Farid Alfa-Ruprecht (£5m to Bayer Leverkusen) and Jacob Wright (£2.3m to Norwich).

Should the deal go through, Doyle will soon return to familiar grounds with Wrexham travelling to Norwich on September 20 and Leicester later that month.

Wrexham’s next match is tomorrow (Wednesday, August 20) against Sheffield Wednesdey. Parkinson’s side are likely to be without Josh Windass, who limped off injured in the 3-2 defeat to West Brom last weekend.