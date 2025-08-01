Veteran Premier League defender set for Wrexham medical on the cusp of £2m transfer
According to TalkSport, the centre-back will join the newly-promoted side for £2m, and is expected to undergo a medical shortly.
Leicester City’s Conor Coady, 32, would become Wrexham’s seventh signing of the summer as the club gears up for its first Championship season.
Under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Red Dragons have climbed from non-league to the second tier of English football.
Wrexham have smashed their own transfer records multiple times in recent years.
This summer, they have already done it twice, and another record-breaker is on the way - with Ipswich Town’s Nathan Broadhead poised to join for £7.5m.
While Broadhead brings attacking power, Coady adds the defensive experience Wrexham will sorely need.
The centre-back has almost 200 Premier League appearances to his name and captained Wolves during their promotion to the top flight in 2018.
Coady came through Liverpool’s academy before permanent moves to Huddersfield and then Wolves, where he played more than 300 games across eight seasons. After a loan spell at Everton, he joined Leicester in 2023 and helped the Foxes win the Championship title last season.
Despite that success, Leicester were immediately relegated from the Premier League, and Coady is now set for a new chapter with Wrexham - who are chasing promotion of their own.
