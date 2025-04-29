Wrexham Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney | Getty

Here is everything you need to know about the current and former Wrexham AFC owners

Wrexham AFC, the historic Welsh football club, is currently co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Their acquisition in 2021 has transformed the club's fortunes, propelling it from the National League to the EFL Championship in just three seasons. Here, we’ll go through what you need to know about the current owners and how they’ve changed the fortunes of the EFL club.

What You Will Learn in This Article Who owned Wrexham FC before Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney When and how the Hollywood stars bought the club The current net worth of Wrexham’s owners Why Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are famous How the club has changed under new ownership The impact of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary Future plans for Wrexham AFC and its stadium

Wrexham FC Previous Owners

Founded in 1864, Wrexham AFC has experienced varied ownership. In the late 20th century, businessman Pryce Griffiths led the club, followed by a tumultuous period under Alex Hamilton in the early 2000s, during which the club faced financial difficulties and administration.

Subsequently, local businessmen Neville Dickens and Geoff Moss took over, but financial instability persisted. In 2011, the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST), a fan-operated group, assumed control, stabilising the club and maintaining its operations until the 2021 acquisition by Reynolds and McElhenney.

Wrexham Current Owners

In February 2021, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham AFC from the WST for $2.5 million . Operating through their company, RR McReynolds Company LLC, they have overseen significant investments in the club, including infrastructure improvements and global marketing initiatives. Under their leadership, Wrexham have achieved three consecutive promotions thus far reaching the EFL Championship in 2025, a historic feat in English football.

Wrexham Owners Net Worth

Ryan Reynolds

As of 2025, Ryan Reynolds has an estimated net worth of $350 million (via Celebrity Net Worth ), accrued from his successful acting career and business ventures, including the sale of Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.

Rob McElhenney

Rob McElhenney's net worth is estimated at $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), primarily from his role in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and other entertainment projects.

Combined Net Worth

Combined, their net worth stands at approximately $400 million, enabling substantial investment in Wrexham AFC's development.

Why are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney famous?

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian actor renowned for his roles in films such as "Deadpool," "The Proposal," and "Free Guy." Beyond acting, he is a successful entrepreneur, with notable business ventures including Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.

Rob McElhenney is an American actor, writer, and producer, best known for creating and starring in the long-running TV series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Their collaboration on the documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham" has further increased their prominence, showcasing their journey with the football club to a global audience.

FAQs about Wrexham FC Ownership

When did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham FC?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham AFC in February 2021 after receiving overwhelming approval from the club’s supporters.

How much did Wrexham FC cost Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney?

The duo reportedly paid around $2.5 million (approximately £2 million at the time) for the club, with additional commitments to invest in infrastructure and the playing squad.

Do Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend Wrexham matches?

Yes, both owners have attended several key matches, including promotion-clinching games. They are often seen supporting the team at the Racecourse Ground and in away fixtures.

What is ‘Welcome to Wrexham’?

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is a documentary series produced by FX and Disney+ that follows Reynolds and McElhenney’s ownership journey, highlighting the club’s evolution and the local community’s story.

Yes, plans are underway to redevelop parts of the Racecourse Ground, including the construction of a new stand to increase capacity and modernise facilities.