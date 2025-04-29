Wrexham FC owners Rob and Ryan | Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about the EFL League Wrexham FC are in for the 2025/26 season

​As of the 2025/26 season, Wrexham AFC will be competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football. This marks a historic milestone for the club, achieving three consecutive promotions in as many seasons; a feat unprecedented in the top five tiers of English football.

A Remarkable Rise Through the Ranks

Wrexham's journey began in the 2022–23 season when they secured promotion from the National League to League Two. The momentum continued as they finished second in League Two during the 2023–24 season, earning a spot in League One. The 2024–25 season saw them finish as runners-up in League One, clinching promotion to the Championship after a decisive 3–0 victory over Charlton Athletic on April 26th 2025.

The Hollywood Influence

The club's resurgence aligns with its acquisition by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021. Their investment and vision have revitalised Wrexham, both on and off the pitch. The duo's involvement has attracted global attention, further amplified by the documentary series " Welcome to Wrexham ," which chronicles the club's transformation.​

Looking Ahead to the EFL Championship

With their ascent to the Championship, Wrexham faces new challenges, including competing against clubs with larger budgets and fanbases. However, the club's recent successes and growing support suggest a promising future. As they prepare for the 2025–26 season, Wrexham stands just one promotion away from the Premier League, continuing their inspiring footballing fairy tale.​

As Wrexham AFC prepares for their inaugural season in the EFL Championship, bookmakers have released odds reflecting the club's potential performance in the 2025/26 campaign.