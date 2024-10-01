Manchester United injury news ahead of Europa League clash with Porto

Kobbie Mainoo will likely miss out on the game against Porto. | Getty Images

A look at Manchester United’s absentees for their game against Porto

Manchester United are looking to shake off the cobwebs when they take on Portuguese giants Porto on Thursday evening in the Europa League at the Estádio do Dragão.

United’s 2024/25 Europa League campaign got off to a lacklustre start when they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Twente at Old Trafford back on September 25. As such, the Red Devils will be looking to right some wrongs later this week.

Manchester United injury news

As things stand, United are set to have five players out and one injury doubt for their game against Porto. The doubt in question is Mason Mount - he has sustained a head injury at the weekend, but could be fit in time for Thursday’s game. Right now, his availability remains uncertain - he played just 40 minutes during the game on Sunday before being hooked for Amad Diallo late on.

The latest additions to the Red Devils’ injury list are Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo. Maguire picked up a knock in the build up to their game at the weekend and Mainoo was brought off at half time against Spurs with a suspected hamstring injury. At the time of writing, neither of the two players have a time-frame for their return.

Meanwhile, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain on the side lines. Of these three, Shaw is the closest to a return, but it is likely that the game against Porto will come too soon for him. Malacia could be given a clean bill of health later this month, while Yoro is expected to be back towards the end of November.

While Bruno Fernandes received a straight red card in Sunday afternoon’s game against Tottenham Hotspur, Erik ten Hag will still be able to call upon the Portuguese international as his suspension only applies to domestic competitions.