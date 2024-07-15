Manchester United's £60m transfer target 'wants to join' as latest deal confirmed

Ivan Toney ‘wants’ to join Manchester United. | Getty Images

A Manchester United target has reportedly told friends that he ‘wants’ to join the club in the summer.

Last night, England came up just short once again as they were defeated in the final of Euro 2024 by Spain. Let’s not focus on that for now - here are all the Manchester United rumours from today.

A Red Devils target has reportedly told his friends that he wants to make the jump to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, a United youngster has left the club - he thanked the fans for their support in a message on social media.

Ivan Toney ‘wants to join’ Manchester United

Ivan Toney has told his friends that he’d be keen to make the jump to Manchester United, according to Football Insider. Furthermore, he has also shared this sentiment amongst fellow members of the England squad.

Nevertheless, it does not seem likely that the Brentford star will join United this summer - they have recently confirmed the acquisition of Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, and already have Rasmus Hojlund in place at the club. Should Toney make the jump to Old Trafford now, they would surely have a surplus of strikers in their squad.

Willy Kwambala issues goodbye message to United fans following Villareal transfer

Willy Kambwala has confirmed that he will be leaving Manchester United following news of his permanent transfer to Villareal. He issued a message of gratitude to United supporters upon his departure, thanking them for their support and naming them ‘the soul of this club’.

In a post on his official Instagram page, Kambwala wrote: “I arrived at the club as a boy with a dream and today I’m leaving like a young man who has fulfilled his dream. From the academy to the first team, it’s time for me to start a new adventure after 4 wonderful seasons at the club. A special thank you to you fans who have always supported me, you are the soul of this club. I wish you the best for this season and for the future.”