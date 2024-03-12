Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This weekend's Premier League action saw a great shift at the top of the league with Arsenal now currently holding first place following Liverpool and Manchester City's recent draw at Anfield.

A goal from John Stones initially put the Citizens at the top of the table but a foul in the box on Darwin Nunez gave Alexis MacAllister the opportunity to equalise and Pep Guardiola's side were then demoted back down to third place.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, had secured a 2-1 win over Brentford the day before with a late goal from Kai Havertz giving the Gunners the necessary three points. With nine match-days still to go, there is plenty of time for another league upheaval as Jurgen Klopp continues to enjoy his final season at Anfield.

Here is all the latest news from around the league following the weekend's action...

Man Utd eye summer target

Manchester United have made Everton's England Under-21s defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, their main summer transfer target (Star). The Mirror have also added to this story but detailing that United will push ahead with a bid for Branthwaite who is valued at £75m by Everton, regardless of manager Erik ten Hag's future.

The new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has held talks with senior figures at Old Trafford about a short list of summer targets with the Ineos owner keen to invest on younger talents who can help the Red Devils with a maximum return on their investment.

Jarrad Branthwaite for Everton against Brighton

Branthwaite, 21, has made just 31 league appearances for the Toffees but has emerged has one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in English football and was recently rewarded with a new long term deal at Everton that runs until 2027.

Man City target Newcastle star

Manchester City are exploring a move for Newcastle United's 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100m release clause in his contract (Football Transfers).

Guimaraes is renowned for his ability to control the tempo of the game, breaking up opposition attacks and contributing offensively with goals and assists. The Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly a big fan of the Brazilian's versatility and tenacity and, with the off-field issues surrounding Lucas Paqueta continuing, it is believed a move for the Toon star is more likely than for the Hammers midfielder.

Liverpool advised to join race for Wolves key man

Outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp has recommended that Liverpool sign Algeria left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, although the 22-year-old is also on Manchester United's radar (Teamtalk). The Reds were linked with Ait-Nouri in January, while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were both sidelined. However, they opted against signing a new left-sided defender, with Joe Gomez deputising there until Robertson’s return. While the Scottish captain has now returned, the Reds are still looking for a new left-back signing with Ait-Nouri revealed as a firm favourite.