Manchester United 're-enter' talks over midfielder exit as Paul Scholes makes audacious Tottenham claim
Manchester got the 2024/25 Premier League season off to a positive start when they defeated Fulham by a score of 1-0 on Friday night. What else is happening around Old Trafford today?
The Red Devils have ‘re-opened’ talks with one of their Premier League rivals regarding a possible outgoing - meanwhile, a United legend has made a massive claim regarding Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou.
Fulham and Manchester United resume talks over Scott McTominay transfer
Fulham fans chanted ‘he’s one of our own’ at Scott McTominay on Friday night - while the chants were in jest, they may not be too far from the mark. According to a report from Dharmesh Sheth, the two clubs have ‘re-opened’ talks regarding a move.
McTominay could still make the jump to Craven Cottage, but only if Fulham make an ‘improved offer’ for the player. As things stand, United’s asking price for McTominay is unclear.
Paul Scholes believes Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou could manage Real Madrid
United legend Paul Scholes is a fan of Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou. Not only did he praise him for the exciting style of football that he implements, he also believes the Australian is good enough to manage a team such as Real Madrid in the future.
Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes said: “I think the only way he will leave is to go to a bigger club. I think there will be teams after him. I think he is that good [that he could go to Real Madrid].
It’s alright coming across good but his teams play good football and win things. He could get close to that top four. That could be a big boost for him as a manager. I think he will manage big clubs. I don’t think it will be a problem to him.”