One of Manchester United’s forwards is on the verge of leaving the club - and could soon hand in a transfer request.

Joshua Zirkzee is looking to cut short his frustrating spell at Old Trafford, with sources claiming the Dutch striker wants out when the January window opens.

Zirkzee joined United last year in a £40m deal, arriving with high expectations. But under Ruben Amorim, the 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact, spending more time on the bench than on the scoresheet.

He hasn’t found the net in the Premier League since December last year, and the summer arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Seiko have pushed him further down the pecking order.

Now desperate to revive his career, Zirkzee is open to a move, according to SportsBoom - and several clubs are thought to be lining up.

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is eyeing a loan striker to aid the Hammers’ relegation battle, with Callum Wilson yet to feature under the new manager and Callum Marshall preferred in Monday’s loss to Brentford. Ivan Toney has also been linked with a short-term switch to East London as he hunts for a World Cup spot.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are also weighing up moves, while interest abroad is growing. Roma and Como could offer Zirkzee a return to Serie A, and Sevilla have joined the race from Spain.