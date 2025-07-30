Rumours of a “toxic” culture at Manchester United have been confirmed by one of the club’s players - after years of speculation.

Following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson as manager more than a decade ago, there have been murmurings in footballing circles that life at Old Trafford has turned sour for just about everyone.

This has only intensified after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos-fuelled takeover, with budget cuts and staff redundancies being widely reported.

Now, defender Luke Shaw had confirmed that there has been a toxic culture at Old Trafford - but added that under Ruben Amorim’s management, things are being turned around.

Shaw said: “A lot of the time I’ve been here over the last few years, it’s been extremely negative. It can be quite toxic, the environment, it's not healthy at all.

“There are no stragglers in this group anymore. Ruben’s mentality, his demands, he’s extremely tough on the group. He leaves no stone unturned. Everyone has to put the team first, he’s made that very clear.

“He demands 100 per cent. That's it and he doesn't want anything less. If someone is doing 85-90 per cent, it's not enough for him. Especially this year, if you're not doing the right things, I feel like you won't play.

“He's not bothered. I think you've seen what he's done in the past eight months with different players and things like that. He doesn't care who the player is. I think if he's not following what he wants, then that's how it should be, and rightly so.”

Shaw’s comments appear to be a reference to some of Man United’s outcast players, who have found themselves exiled from the main squad and likely to be sold this summer.

These include wingers Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony, as well as defender Tyrell Malacia. Marcus Rashford has alrady been sent off to Barcelona on loan for the coming season.

After last season’s Europa League final - which Man United lost to Tottenham Hotspur - Shaw said everyone at the club needed to question if they are good enough to stay at Old Trafford.

Arriving in Chicago for Man United’s pre-season tour, the England international was asked about his statement, and added: “I think a lot of people after that final, after that year, had the feeling of you don't know how next season's going to look. I think we have to be open and honest about that.”