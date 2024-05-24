Here’s a look at Manchester United and Manchester City’s respective squad values ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Local rivals are set to clash on one of the biggest stages of them all on Saturday, May 25 - Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup.

In this piece, we’ll be looking at each club’s respective squad values, as well as their most valuable players, according to data from Transfermarkt. How do the two rivals stack up against each other?

Who are Manchester City’s most valuable players?

Unsurprisingly, Premier League top goal scorer Erling Haaland tops the list for the Sky Blues - the Norwegian superstar has an estimated value of £153m. Just behind him is Phil Foden, who has a value of £111m and Rodri, who is valued at £94m. Their least valuable player is Scott Carson, who has a market value of £170,000.

Who are Manchester United’s most valuable players?

Manchester United’s most valuable player is club captain Bruno Fernandes - he has an estimated market value of £60m. Meanwhile, star summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is valued at £55m and Marcus Rashford stands at around £51m. The player with the lowest market value in their squad is Tom Heaton, who stands at £213,000.

Who has the highest club value?

Overall, Manchester City’s squad value dwarfs that of United’s. City’s squad value comes in at around £1.08 billion, while the Red Devils’ amounts to roughly £622 million.